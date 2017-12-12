Wind speed & temperatures drop

Published:

The cold front has passed and cooler air settles in. We’ll stay breezy through the evening but wind will lessen overnight. Temperatures drop as well…with morning lows in the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cool, sunny and dry in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday and Friday stay sunny and dry as well, but temperatures will be a little warmer with mornings in the upper 30s and afternoons in the upper 50s.

The weekend starts off on a nice and sunny note with seasonable temperatures. A cold front will move through Sunday – this time bringing scattered showers ahead of it Sunday evening through Monday. Rain then clears later Tuesday – allowing more sunshine to return.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

 

