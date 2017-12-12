This year’s final “Lets Talk!…with the Mayor” forum

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — On December 14th, “Lets Talk! …with the Mayor” forum will be held at East Columbus Magnet Academy from 6:00-7:30 a.m.

The purpose of the forum is to update citizens on the current status of Columbus, as well as discuss any concerns. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley, administrative officials, city department, and public safety representatives will be present at the forum.

This forum is sponsored by The Moye Estates and Roosevelt Heights neighborhood groups. These forums are held in conjunction with community partners, such as civic groups and neighborhood associations.

This will be 2017’s final “Let’s Talk!…with the Mayor forum.

This meeting is open to the public, and will be filmed for later broadcast on Columbus Consolidated Government Television Network.