Sessions says he’s voted in Alabama Senate race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama but declined to specify his choice, saying he “valued the sanctity of the ballot.”

At a Tuesday news conference in Baltimore on gang violence and immigration, Sessions said Alabama residents are “good and decent and wonderful” people. He said he’s confident they will make the right decision.

Alabama voters are deciding between Republican Roy Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and Democrat Doug Jones, a lawyer who prosecuted two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing.

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore denies the accusations.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will take the seat previously held by Sessions.