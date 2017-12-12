Roy Moore rides to poll on horseback, as in past

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Republican candidate Roy Moore rode his horse to the polls as he’s done in past elections to cast his ballot in the U.S. Senate race.

Moore was accompanied by his wife Kayla Moore, also on horseback, as he voted at a rural fire station in the northeast Alabama community of Gallant on Tuesday.

Dozens of members of the media surrounded the couple, making it difficult for them to get through on their horses.

Moore spoke briefly to reporters, talking in generalities and not discussing allegations that he sexually molested teenage girls decades ago.

Moore expressed confidence that he will win.

He also said that after the election will be the time to discuss whether he’s allowed to take a seat in the Senate.