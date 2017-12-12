Police up reward in fatal robbery at Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA (AP) – The reward to find the people who shot and killed a manager at a popular Atlanta restaurant during a robbery last month has been increased again.

Media sources report Atlanta police say the reward for information leading to an arrest in the Nov. 19 death of 29-year-old Chelsea Beller has risen to $33,000. Police had previously increased the reward to $20,000 in late November, following new leads.

Police said three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar in the West Midtown neighborhood as it was closing, and tied up the employees with electrical tape. Beller was forced upstairs to open a safe, and was then shot in the shoulder. She later died at a hospital.

Investigators believe at least one of the men may have suffered serious cuts from a razor wire fence.