More seasonable through the rest of the week

Temperatures cool down tonight to the upper 30s, but we won’t be as cold as Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be warmer and sunny in the lower 60s. We stay seasonable with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoons in the lower 60s through the beginning of the weekend. High pressure builds in Saturday bringing sunny conditions, but clouds quickly return Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front.

The front has slowed some so the best chance for rain is now Monday and Tuesday. We expect scattered showers that will produce measurable rainfall all day Monday and Tuesday. We then clear up and cool down Wednesday.