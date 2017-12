COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Shay Dawson with felony rape.

Police say Dawson made his first court appearance Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty.

According to our media partners The Ledger Enquirer, Dawson is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl about five times in a vacant home near Talbotton Road.

Dawson is being held without bond.