Local residents react to special election

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County Probate Judge Alford Harden tells News 3 voter turnout was higher than he anticipated, but nothing the county couldn’t handle.

He visited 17 polling locations and said he was pleased with turnout for the special election, which he expects to be around 20 percent once voting ends. That’s about two times higher compared to previous special elections.

News 3 spoke with several voters, who had plenty to say about both Doug Jones and Roy Moore.

“You’re following a north bound mule but you’re looking at the south end,” said David Allen, who voted for Doug Jones. “That’s what they’re trying to feed you.”

But not everyone agrees with his opinion.

“It really hasn’t been proven to me,” said Bobby Wilson, who voted for Roy Moore. “I know a lot of people do things when they’re young that they’re ashamed of and I think God forgives you for it if you ask forgiveness.”

Allegations against Moore have rocked a state in which Democrats have not won a senate seat since 1992.

“I think he’s a good candidate and I think he can work both sides of the aisle,” Allen said. “I really do.”

The Democrat who won 25 years ago was current Alabama Senator Richard Shelby who switched to the Republican party.

“I’m voting more for the Republicans and Donald Trump than I am for Roy Moore at this juncture,” said Ronnie Gibson who voted for Moore.

Phillip Upshaw, who voted for Jones, has his own thoughts on party voting.

“I’m not loyal to either party,” Upshaw said. “That’s what’s important to me first, the person before party. I truly believe without a shadow of a doubt Doug Jones is a good man.”

Whether you vote for Jones, Moore or write in a candidate, the right to do so is granted for all Alabamians.

“There’s a lot of people in world that I’ve been to being in the Navy that are dying for this privilege and I bet you this is going to be a low turnout,” Allen said. “Yet still you’re going to have those, ‘How did they let that happen,’ how come you didn’t get out and vote?”