Keeping track of when your Alabama voting station opens and closes

PHENIX CITY, Ala- If you’re an Alabama voter– it’s understandable if you get confused about voting times. We live in an area that revolves from Eastern to Central time– and the official time zone lines don’t always apply. News 3 is on your side with some information you need to remember when it comes to poll times in Alabama.

State and federal races– such as the Senate race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones– legally must operate on Central time, in accordance with the state capital, Montgomery. Today, polls for the Senate race opened at 8 am ET/7 am CT and will stay open until 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

When it comes to local elections, such as the upcoming Phenix City District 2 City Council race next week– local municipalities near the time zone border, such as Phenix City, have the authority to open at 7 am Eastern. Again, this is only for municipal elections.

That’s exactly what will happen in the race between Baxley Oswalt and Vickie Carter-Johnson on Tuesday, December 19. The Central Activity Center Polling Station for District 2 on 14th Street will be open 7 AM ET to 7 PM ET.