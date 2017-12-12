Heading to the polls today, well here’s a quick checklist

(CBS Atlanta)

ALABAMA (WRBL) —

Polling Times: For state and federal elections, polls will always open on Montgomery time or central time.

That’s 8 a.m. Eastern/ 7 a.m. Central time.

That also means the polls will remain open until 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central time.

Polling Locations : You can find your polling location, registration information, absentee ballot, and provisional ballot information here.

Candidates: Roy Moore is the Republican candidate. Doug Jones is the Democratic candidate.

Write In Voting Instructions: Read an earlier article we published on how to formally write in a candidate here.

Acceptable Photo Identification: 

More information: http://sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/voter-id

 

 

 

 

 

