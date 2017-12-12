Georgia commission may vote next week on Vogtle reactors

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this April 28, 2010, file photo, steam rises from the cooling towers of nuclear reactors at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, in Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Co. is buying AGL Resources Inc. for approximately $7.93 billion, the company announced, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, which would create the second-biggest utility company in the United States, by customer base. Mary Ann Chastain, File AP Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia agency that regulates utilities could decide next week whether to complete two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle or cancel the project that’s plagued by delays and escalating costs.

The Public Service Commission has scheduled a Dec. 21 meeting. PSC Chairman Stan Wise told The Augusta Chronicle the commission plans to vote on the beleaguered project at the request of Georgia Power.

The commission had planned to wait until February. But Wise says Georgia Power wants a decision now so it could take advantage of tax laws that Congress plans to change next year.

Georgia Power estimates the reactors will cost $12.2 billion and won’t be finished until 2022. PSC analysts say that’s not a good deal for ratepayers and a reasonable cost would be $3.9 billion less.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s