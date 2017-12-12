Georgia commission may vote next week on Vogtle reactors

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia agency that regulates utilities could decide next week whether to complete two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle or cancel the project that’s plagued by delays and escalating costs.

The Public Service Commission has scheduled a Dec. 21 meeting. PSC Chairman Stan Wise told The Augusta Chronicle the commission plans to vote on the beleaguered project at the request of Georgia Power.

The commission had planned to wait until February. But Wise says Georgia Power wants a decision now so it could take advantage of tax laws that Congress plans to change next year.

Georgia Power estimates the reactors will cost $12.2 billion and won’t be finished until 2022. PSC analysts say that’s not a good deal for ratepayers and a reasonable cost would be $3.9 billion less.