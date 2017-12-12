Clarity on Alabama poll time openings

COLUMBUS, Ga — We want to clarify something for you about election time openings when it comes to Alabama races.

For state and federal elections, polls will always open on Montgomery time or central time.

That’s 8 a.m. eastern/ 7 a.m. central time.

That also means the polls will stay open until 8 p.m. eastern/ 7 p.m. central time.

Now when it comes to city elections, such as the run- off for district two city council next week –the polls will open at 7 a.m. eastern/ 6 a.m. central.

City elections are allowed to open on eastern time, those that are close to the eastern time zone border, because they are not state or federal elections.