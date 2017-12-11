WRBL #StandsWithKeaton against bullying

TENNESSEE (WRBL) — It starts with a B, and according to americanspcc.org, 1 out of 3 U.S students say it has happened to them. We’re talking about bullying. A form of abuse that has claimed lives, unwanted childhood memories, and hurricanes full of tears.

One courageous young man is speaking out towards his bullies and saying no more. In a touching video, that’s almost too hard to watch, Keaton Jones gives a heart breaking testimony on how bullying crushes his spirits everyday. Through a river of tears and a shaky voice, Keaton asked one simple question, ” Why do they bully?” Jones goes on to detail his experience, saying the boys made fun of his nose, and called him ugly because of scars left from a tumor removal.

He goes on to detail what the bullies did to him at lunch, ” [The bullies] put milk on me, and put ham down my clothes and throw bread at me.”

Stopbullying.com reported, young people who are perceived as different from their peers are often at risk for being bullied.

Jones said, “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. Okay, it’s not their fault.”

Jones still found a way to muster up the courage, and leave this message for others going through bullying as well.

“If you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong I guess”

Jones’ mother, the woman behind the camera, posted the video on facebook, and what came after neither of them expected.

Jones courageous testimony rallied an enormous amount of support from celebrities and people around the world. The video has millions of views. Captain America himself, Chris Evans, even reached out to him. Evans tweeted, ” Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?”

Jones caught the attention of huge celebrities from every walk of life such as: Dr. Phil, Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Jonas, Cardi B, Bernard Blake, Deandre Washington, Billy Baldwin, Eva Longoria Baston, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Todd Chrisley, and countless more.

Jones and his family are getting swarmed with incoming tweets and posts across all social platforms.

Jones sister, Lakyn Jones, tweeted, ” Apologizes again to those tweets I can’t get to. My mentions are flooded and I am trying my best. We thank everyone for the love and support.”

WRBL wants everyone to know that we #StandWithKeaton.

WRBL doesn’t agree with bullying in any form. We hope that our message inspires those going through bullying to stay strong.

We leave you with this final message from our General Manager.