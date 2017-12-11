Wind picks up and temps cool down

A cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon reinforcing cold air and bringing windy conditions. We’ll be breezy through the afternoon with northwest wind at 10 to 15mph and gusts up to 25mph. North Georgia will experience stronger wind with advisories likely put in place for sustained wind at 20mph and gusts up to 35mph.

Wednesday is off to a cooler start in the upper 20s with a calm and sunny afternoon in the lower 50s. Thursday and Friday are more seasonable with mornings in the mid to upper 30s and afternoons in the upper 50s. Another cold front comes through Thursday, but it won’t bring any precipitation with it. The next best shot for rain showers isn’t until this coming Monday.