Wind picks up and temps cool down

By Published: Updated:

A cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon reinforcing cold air and bringing windy conditions. We’ll be breezy through the afternoon with northwest wind at 10 to 15mph and gusts up to 25mph. North Georgia will experience stronger wind with advisories likely put in place for sustained wind at 20mph and gusts up to 35mph.

Wednesday is off to a cooler start in the upper 20s with a calm and sunny afternoon in the lower 50s. Thursday and Friday are more seasonable with mornings in the mid to upper 30s and afternoons in the upper 50s. Another cold front comes through Thursday, but it won’t bring any precipitation with it. The next best shot for rain showers isn’t until this coming Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s