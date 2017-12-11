Republican Roy Moore casts himself as victim

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Steve Bannon, left, introduces U.S. senatorial candidate Roy Moore, right, during a campaign rally, in Fairhope, Ala. Dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct, Moore has kept to events with limited publicity and shunned contact with the traditional media in the heated race for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Republican Roy Moore is casting himself as a victim in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.

In a call to a conservative talk radio show in Montgomery on Monday, Moore took aim at a political group called Highway 31, which has run ads hammering Moore over alleged sexual misconduct involving teen girls. The group hasn’t disclosed its donors as it supports Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore says the ads have been “ugly.” He laments the tone of the campaign and says he’s been the recipient of vicious, unfounded attacks.

Still, Moore is expressing confidence in Tuesday’s outcome.

He also claimed a potential surprising variable: support within the black community that leans overwhelmingly Democratic in Alabama.

