Police: Alabama slaying may have been over gambling dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police are investigating the slaying of a man found shot at an Alabama apartment complex.

Birmingham police say officers were called Sunday evening to the HighPointe Apartments complex. The victim was found shot in one of the apartments.

Al.com reports that police say their preliminary investigation shows the slaying may have results from an argument over a gambling debt or a dice game.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

A woman’s decomposing body was found in October in a wooded area at the same apartment complex. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Ieasha Shakinna Abrams, but the cause of her death has not been determined.