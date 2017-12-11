Our Kitchen: Georgia Pecan And Wild Rice Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- Roasted Pecans
- Wild Rice
- Turkey
- Dried Cranberries
- Celery
- Red Onion
- Dijon Mustard
- Cider Vinegar
- Mayonnaise
- Water
DIRECTIONS:
- Chop 1 and 1/2 cups of pecans in bowl
- Put 1 cup of wild rice that has already been cooked and cooled in bowl
- Add a pound of turkey in bowl
- Add 1 cup of dried cranberries in bowl
- Add four stalks of finely chopped celery in bowl
- Add 1/3 of a cup of chopped red onion in bowl
- Add 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard in separate bowl
- Add 2 teaspoons of cider vinegar
- Add 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- Add 2 tablespoons of water
- Use a fork whisk the mix through until well blended
- Add the mix to the food in the other bowl and blend it well together
- Eat and enjoy!