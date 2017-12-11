Our Kitchen: Georgia Pecan And Wild Rice Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Roasted Pecans
  • Wild Rice
  • Turkey
  • Dried Cranberries
  • Celery
  • Red Onion
  • Dijon Mustard
  • Cider Vinegar
  • Mayonnaise
  • Water

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Chop 1 and 1/2 cups of pecans in bowl
  2. Put 1 cup of wild rice that has already been cooked and cooled in bowl
  3. Add a pound of turkey in bowl
  4. Add 1 cup of dried cranberries in bowl
  5. Add four stalks of finely chopped celery in bowl
  6. Add 1/3 of a cup of chopped red onion in bowl
  7. Add 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard in separate bowl
  8. Add 2 teaspoons of cider vinegar
  9. Add 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
  10. Add 2 tablespoons of water
  11. Use a fork whisk the mix through until well blended
  12. Add the mix to the food in the other bowl and blend it well together
  13. Eat and enjoy!

