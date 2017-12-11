No verdict yet in Auburn football player murder trial

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Still no verdict in the trial of 25-year-old Markale Hart who’s accused of killing Auburn football player Jakell Mitchell in December 2014.

Jurors wrapped up their second day of deliberation after a day of friction inside the deliberation room.

On Monday afternoon, the jury submitted a note to Judge Christopher Hughes saying the deliberation was getting confrontational and that they couldn’t reach a decision.

“If not you, then whom?” Judge Hughes asked. “What would make you think that we could start all over again from scratch and find 12 better people to determine this?”

Judge Hughes told the jurors they are nowhere near the stage where they’re reaching a stalemate.

The jury also brought up a question in the morning asking if Hart had the right to defend his cousin, Tyrone Rowe.

According to Hart and several witnesses at a party in the Tiger Lodge Apartments where the shooting occurred, Rowe and Mitchell were arguing about Mitchell’s girlfriend, Ayanna Huguley.

Hart said Mitchell shot at his cousin first and then shot at him, which is why Hart says he acted in self defense.

When it comes to Hart defending Rowe, Judge Hughes said defending a third party was not addressed by the defense during the trial.

Because of this, Judge Hughes said the jury must refer back to previous instructions and could not answer their question.

Deliberation continues Tuesday at 9 a.m.