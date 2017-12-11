Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing neighbors homes

AUBURN, Ala. — An Auburn man is behind bars after allegedly stealing nearly $400 dollars worth of stuff.

Auburn police say 20-year-old Patrick Grace was arrested Saturday, December 11 and charged with two counts of burglary second degree and one count of theft of property third degree. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for theft of property fourth degree.

Police say they responded to a call of a burglary in the 200 block of Armstrong Street in Auburn Thursday, December 9. Police say that an unknown suspect was observed inside three homes where he was confronted by residents who contacted police.

Items including money, a credit card, gift cards and identification cards valuing at $392.00 were reported stolen.

Grace, who lived near the victims, was identified as the suspect; he was found to be in possession of approximately $330.00 in property and U.S. currency that had been reported stolen.

Grace was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail where a bond was set for $11,500.00.

The case is still under and investigation and additional charges are anticipated.