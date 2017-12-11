Jeff Kelly

Jeff’s spent the last 38 years very close to microphones and cameras. He got his first taste of broadcasting at age 9. He tagged along to his Dad’s work place at Dodger Stadium and hung out in the press box. It was there he watched the some of the Los Angeles legends of broadcasting. That ballpark experience hooked him on a career in broadcasting. Jeff spent 14 years on radio stations in LA, before moving on to TV. Jeff is certified by National Weather Association, went to UCLA and Mt.San Antonio College to study meteorology.

Career highlights include 14 years at CBS and NBC in Phoenix, Arizona. Stops in San Diego, Salt Lake City, Colorado and Montana. Jeff’s was a travel reporter with trips all around the globe including Australia, Cayman Islands, New Zealand and Alaska. He also spent years as a Hollywood reporter, interviewing major movie stars before the opening of new films.

In his free time, Jeff is a USA Track and Field Level 2 Coach and Masters track athlete. PSIA ski instructor and volleyball fanatic. He loves all things sports, fitness and nutrition. Weekends look for him at Stand up comedy clubs, Live blues music venues, Florida beaches and with his daughter and grandson enjoying the weather he forecast all week.