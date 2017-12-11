High speed chase down l-85 North ends in wreck and drug bust

LAFAYETTE, Ala — On December 10th around 5:30 P.M. a Chambers County Deputy became involved in a high speed chase down l-85 heading north. The Chambers County Deputy attempted to stop the Burgundy Sedan as they approached mile marker 78 in Valley.

The sedan accelerated and exited off the 79 ramp. A pursuit ensued down Highway 29 in Valley. Deputies were assisted in the opposite direction by Valley Police Department.

After seeing multiple vehicles closing in on the sedan, it made a quick evasive turn into Quick Way Cleaners and wrecked.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, but were both taken into custody by deputies. A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies recovering an estimated $1,500.00 worth of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, digital scales, and Cash.

Both suspects Brian Preston 32 of Cusseta, Al. And George Bolton, 32 of Wetumpka, Al where taken to Chambers County Jail and booked in on drug charges.

Sheriff Lockhart thanks Chief Tommy Weldon and his officers for their assistance in bringing this to a safe ending.