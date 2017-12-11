CSU picks educator from Illinois as next provost and executive vice president

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University has selected their next provost and executive vice president.

Deborah Bordelon has been at Governors State University since 2008 where she was dean of their College of Education before being appointed to provost in 2013.

Before moving to Illinois, she held teaching and administrative posts at Nicholls State University and Xavier University in Louisiana.

Bordelon holds a doctorate in special education, a master’s in education and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, all from the University of New Orleans.

She will take over from Tina Butcher, who has been serving as interim provost for about 18 months. She will return to her previous position as associate provost for undergraduate education.

Bordelon will start in February.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s