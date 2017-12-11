CSU picks educator from Illinois as next provost and executive vice president

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University has selected their next provost and executive vice president.

Deborah Bordelon has been at Governors State University since 2008 where she was dean of their College of Education before being appointed to provost in 2013.

Before moving to Illinois, she held teaching and administrative posts at Nicholls State University and Xavier University in Louisiana.

Bordelon holds a doctorate in special education, a master’s in education and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, all from the University of New Orleans.

She will take over from Tina Butcher, who has been serving as interim provost for about 18 months. She will return to her previous position as associate provost for undergraduate education.

Bordelon will start in February.