CPD makes third arrest in Javion Shorter murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made a third arrest in the murder investigation of Javion Shorter.

Javon McClendon was arrested Monday and will be charged with Murder.

McClendon was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and will have a hearing Thursday, December 14 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

As News 3 reported, Columbus police was dispatched to the 5600 block of Hunter Road in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found Javion Shorter suffering from a gunshot wound. Shorter was transported to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The investigation is still on going.