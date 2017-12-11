Body found in wooded area of Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, December 8th, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a wooded area between Brickyard Road and Colin Powell Parkway in reference to a deceased person, according to Lt. Darrell Lassiter.

Upon arrival Officers observed the body of a deceased male lying on the ground in the area of a campsite. Investigators arrived on scene and this is an ongoing investigation.

The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, AL for an autopsy.