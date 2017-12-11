Atlanta will soon know official vote tally in mayoral runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is a bit closer to having an official record of how close its mayoral election runoff was.

Fulton County election officials on Monday certified the county’s portion of the votes from the Dec. 5 runoff. Officials in DeKalb County, which also includes part of Atlanta, planned to certify their results later Monday.

The official Fulton County results show Keisha Lance Bottoms with 42,887 votes, or 51.33 percent, and Mary Norwood with 40,668, or 48.67 percent.

That represents a slight bump for Bottoms in Fulton County. She had 42,747 votes, compared with Norwood’s 40,612, in unofficial tallies released the day after the election.

Norwood said Monday she plans to ask for a recount.

Fulton elections director Richard Barron said a recount could be completed by the end of the week.