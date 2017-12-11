Atlanta will soon know official vote tally in mayoral runoff

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms declares victory during an election-night watch party Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta's two-person mayoral runoff election is too close to call. Bottoms leads Mary Norwood by a margin of less than 1 percent, which is the threshold where the second-place finisher can request a recount under state law. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is a bit closer to having an official record of how close its mayoral election runoff was.

Fulton County election officials on Monday certified the county’s portion of the votes from the Dec. 5 runoff. Officials in DeKalb County, which also includes part of Atlanta, planned to certify their results later Monday.

The official Fulton County results show Keisha Lance Bottoms with 42,887 votes, or 51.33 percent, and Mary Norwood with 40,668, or 48.67 percent.

That represents a slight bump for Bottoms in Fulton County. She had 42,747 votes, compared with Norwood’s 40,612, in unofficial tallies released the day after the election.

Norwood said Monday she plans to ask for a recount.

Fulton elections director Richard Barron said a recount could be completed by the end of the week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s