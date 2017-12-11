Athletes Of The Week: Carver Lady Tigers

The Carver Lady Tigers basketball team has earned being Athletes Of The Week as they recently beat Shaw High School 70-35! Some leaders of that game were Janya Love-Hill, Olivia Cochran, Jailyn Shaw, and Mariah Igus. Saying that they are a strong team would be an understatement.

Last year, they went to state, but lost by only one point. This season, they are aiming to to go back to state and win it. They are currently undefeated, so if they keep up their hard work and stay consistent, they can win the state championship.

For their next region game, they just beat Northside 82-27!