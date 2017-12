COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Some Muscogee County students were injured on December 11th in a bus crash at the intersection of Chalbena Avenue and Josephine Street around 8:15 a.m.

The Muscogee County School District says a van struck the bus that was on its way to East Columbus Magnet Academy.

Some students reported minor injuries. The driver of the van was issued a citation at the scene. Police continue to investigate.