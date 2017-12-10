Sunny & cool through the week

Temperatures drop to freezing again tonight. We’re off to a cold start in the lower 30s tomorrow morning with a cool, sunny afternoon in the upper 50s. A cold front moves through Tuesday but won’t bring any precipitation with it; however, temperatures will be a little cooler in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday morning will be our coldest this week with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a cool and sunny afternoon about 10 degrees below average.

A second cold front comes through Friday – reinforcing cool temperatures and bringing breezy conditions with it Friday afternoon. The next best shot for rain will be the end of this weekend on Sunday into Monday of next week.