Victims identified in Friday night double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Muscogee County Coroner Charles Newton confirms the identity of two Friday night homicide victims.

23 year old Damian Belle and 21 year old Kelsey Marshall were found dead inside a room at the Efficiency Lodge of Columbus.

Newton said the victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.They were pronounced dead around 7:00 p.m.

The victims’ bodies will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (706) 653-3100.