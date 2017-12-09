Snow is out of the forecast, but cold temperatures remain.

Snow is gone in our area as we are left with clear conditions tonight and sunny ones tomorrow. This will allow temperatures to drop to the mid 20s by tomorrow morning! This poses a risk for black ice overnight – especially on bridges – for areas north and west of us that saw more snow accumulation.

Sunday will be sunny, but it won’t do much to warm us up as we’ll be in the upper 40s through the afternoon. Monday becomes a bit more bearable with morning lows in the lower 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A cold front comes through Tuesday, dropping temperatures some. We stay chilly, sunny and rain-free through most the week. The next shot for rain won’t be until the end of this coming weekend on Sunday.