Local school raising funds for students in Africa

COLUMBUS, Ga.– It’s the season of giving and students at Double Churches Elementary School are raising money for Hip Academy in Kenya that is danger of being shut down. The school is currently $3,000 short and Luke Norsworthy, the student who kick started the fundraiser tells us why he decided to step in and help.

Students are still raising money and they’re asking for your help. The additional donations will make sure students have food and clothing in the upcoming year.

