COLUMBUS, Ga. — A winter storm warning is in effect from now until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Safety experts are urging families to be prepared just in case you get stuck on the roads.

If you do plan on hitting the roads this weekend the Assistant Manager at Midas says you should keep a flashlight, bottle of water and snacks in the trunk of your car in case of an emergency.

If you do plan on traveling and want to know what the roads are looking like, you can dial 5-1-1 for the latest conditions.