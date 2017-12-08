The Latest: Snow falling in parts of North Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – The National Weather Service says reports of snow flurries have been trickling in overnight across parts of north Georgia.

Meteorologist Kent McMullen in the weather service’s Peachtree City office south of Atlanta says the first reports of snow came in the north Georgia mountains. Snow also is reported falling in the suburbs north of Atlanta.

In Atlanta, the streets were wet before daybreak as the morning commute began, but temperatures remained above freezing. The forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow most of the day, changing to snow on Friday night.

McMullen says accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected from Carrollton in west Georgia northeast to the mountains, with 3 to 4 inches possible in higher elevations.

The weather service warns that black ice is possible on roads Saturday morning with low temperatures of 20 to the lower 30s.

Highs are expected to reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.