Russel County School District cancels after school activities

LaPorsche Thomas Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Russell County School District is canceling all extracurricular activities/ events December 8th and up until 12 noon on December 9th due to inclement weather.

Any events may be rescheduled at a later time.

The Russell County School District confirmed they will remain in session today, and follow their normal schedule. All of their buses will run their normal routes and times this afternoon, Friday December 8th.

If you have any questions please contact the Russell County School District at: 706-321-2224.

 

