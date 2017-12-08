Morning Update

The News3 viewing area continues to experience rain, while snow is falling just to the north and west where colder air has begun to penetrate. Temperatures in and around Columbus were hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s, just a bit too warm for snow to be falling at ground level.

As we move through the afternoon into the evening, colder air is likely to slowly change the rain to snow in the northern part of our viewing area, as a general estimate along I-85 and north. The rest of the area will see rain into the overnight hours, with recent model runs indicating a possible quick switch over to snow at the back edge of the rain sometime during the early hours of the morning. That could include the Bi-Cities area and Harris County.

The precipitation will quickly come to an end with clearing skies taking place Saturday morning, leading to freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings.

