Lee County Inmate pronounced dead at East Alabama Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Lee County Sheriff’s office confirms that an inmate was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center on December 8th.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed this death. There appears to be no hints of foul play in this incident.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said, they responded to what appeared to be a medical situation involving an inmate located inside a cell block on one of its wings around 8:40. The correctional officer saw the 28-year-old inmate suffering from an unnamed medical condition. He then contacted the on duty doctor and nurse, who arrived to the scene and decided it was best for the inmate to be taken to the East Alabama Medical Center.

Sheriff Jay Jones asked The State Bureau of Investigation to handle this case.

The identity of the victim is being held until the family is notified.