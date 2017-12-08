Defendant accused of murder gives testimony, jury deliberates Monday

Lee County, Al. — The fate of one man accused of murdering an Auburn football player in December 2014 is now up to the jury after the defense rested its case Friday.

Before closing arguments began, the defense called Markale Hart to stand. Hart is accused of killing Jakell Mitchell outside the Tiger Lodge Apartments in Auburn nearly three years ago.

Hart said he had no other choice than to kill Mitchell saying he acted in self defense to protect himself and his cousin, Tyrone Rowe.

Hart repeated what other witnesses said, which is that Rowe and Mitchell were involved in a heated argument just minutes before the shooting.

According to Rowe, who also testified Friday, he and Mitchell were arguing about Mitchell’s girlfriend, Ayanna Huguley.

The two men were separated, but as Hart was leaving the party, he said a man by the name of “Big D” put a gun in his pocket.

He said “Big D” told him Mitchell was talking about killing Rowe.

“After he had shot at Tyrone, I started walking closer to him. I already had my hand on the gun and as soon as he looked at me I just pulled it out and he shot at me and I shot back,” Hart said. “He was shooting at me and I was trying to dodge and I was backing up shooting.”

Police have not been able to identify “Big D.” Hart said he never knew “Big D’s name and had not seen him for four years before that night.

Hart also said he didn’t have a gun on him until he was given one because he was on probation for burglary. Hart was asked by his defense attorney, Jerry Blevins, what it’s like to know he took another person’s life.

“I feel very bad about it. It hurts for me to look at his family,” Hart said. “I feel terrible especially looking at his mother like it’s got to be devastating.”

Now, the jury has to decide whether or not they believe Hart or if they agree with prosecutors who say self defense is only being used as a convenient argument for getting away with murder.

Deliberation will continue Monday at 9 a.m.