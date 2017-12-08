$200,000 grant aims to tackle gang violence, gun crimes

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A $200,000 grant from a U.S. Department of Justice initiative aims to tackle violent gang activity and gun crimes in a Georgia region that has seen a rise in homicides.

The Telegraph reports the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles Peeler, announced the $200,000 Project Safe Neighborhoods grant Thursday. The project is a partnership between multiple local, state and federal agencies, as well as Middle Georgia State University.

Peeler says the project will give the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office technology to trace weapons used in violent crimes.

The sheriff’s gang unit leader, Lt. Cedric Penson, says the sheriff’s office has had the most problems with the Crips, Mafia and Blacc Team. He says the gangs often stretch between Macon, Atlanta, Savannah and Florida.