COLUMBUS, Ga – Columbus seems to be a very lucky place to buy a ticket. The Georgia Lottery announced two prizes worth $10,000 each were sold in Columbus and LaGrange for the Georgia FIVE evening drawing.

The Columbus ticket was purchased at Veterans Grocery off Veterans Parkway, and that ticket remains unclaimed.

The Lagrange ticket was sold at Happy Stop off New Franklin Road, and was claimed on Friday.

Georgia FIVE Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.