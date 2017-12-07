Woman with heart conditions dies after being robbed

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after she was held up and robbed in Phenix City.

Phenix City Police Captain George Staudinger confirms Raven Lassiter of Columbus was leaving a party at the Frederick Douglas Apartments Friday, December 1 just after 9:30 when she was approached by a man with a knife.

Staudinger says the man took the woman’s pursue and ran off.

Lassiter had a heart condition that sent her to the hospital, where she later died.

Police are now unsure of the charges that man could face if he’s caught. Anyone with information is asked to call Phenix City police.