Woman with heart conditions dies after being robbed

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after she was held up and robbed in Phenix City.

Phenix City Police Captain George Staudinger confirms Raven Lassiter of Columbus was leaving a party at the Frederick Douglas Apartments Friday, December 1 just after 9:30 when she was approached by a man with a knife.

Staudinger says the man took the woman’s pursue and ran off.

Lassiter had a heart condition that sent her to the hospital, where she later died.

Police are now unsure of the charges that man could face if he’s caught. Anyone with information is asked to call Phenix City police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s