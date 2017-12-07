Woman killed in collision at railroad crossing in Alabama

SATSUMA, Ala. (AP) – A woman whose car was struck by a train in Alabama has died, prompting city officials to form a new safety plan.

Other media sources report Satsuma police identified the victim in Tuesday’s crash as 22-year-old Wendi Thomas.

The city says the scene of the crash is the only railroad crossing in Satsuma without railroad guards. Mayor Tom Williams says the installation of railroad guards would cost $300,000, and this crossing is low on the railroad’s list of priorities.

He said the city is working with the Alabama Department of Transportation and railroad officials to put warning signs with flashing lights before the tracks.

The Federal Railroad Administration says there have been five accidents at the same intersection prior to Tuesday. Satsuma police say the last fatality there was in 2011.