WEATHER AWARE: Winter Potential

A combination of factors are coming together to bring a bit of wintry precipitation to parts of Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Cold air could turn rain over to snow as an upper wave moves toward this area, though little or no accumulation is expected in the immediate area.

Model data as of mid-morning suggests that rain will increase this evening and continue overnight. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 30s by morning but remain above freezing. The northern edge of the rain area is likely to change over to snow, primarily north and west of I-85, where minor accumulations of less than an inch could fall. Later in the day, locations as far south as Columbus may see a brief period of snow before precipitation comes to an end Friday evening, but with temperatures as warm as they are near the ground, it should not be able to accumulate.

Road conditions are expected to remain only wet, although a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of central Alabama Friday where the air could be just a bit colder. Only Chambers County within the News3 viewing area is included as of midday Thursday.

All precipitation is expected to end by late Friday night, with clearing to follow early Saturday as cold, dry air makes a push southward into our area. Sunshine should prevail the rest of the weekend, with morning lows likely to drop to below freezing assuming clear skies and light winds.

