State rests in trial of killed Auburn football player

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The state rested its case in the trial of a deadly shooting that left an Auburn University football player dead back in December 2014.

On Thursday, the lead detective, Dustin Holt gave his testimony.

He said the young man killed, Jakell Mitchell, was in a heated argument with a name named Tyronne Rowe just minutes before the shooting.

Holt said according to witnesses at a party in the Tiger Lodge Apartments, the two men were arguing about Mitchell’s girlfriend, Ayanna Huguley.

The two men were separated but continued the argument moments later in the parking lot.

IN her testimony Wednesday, Huguley said Rowe was standing with a gun in his hand when 25-year-old Markale Hart shot and killed Mitchell.

Hart is on trial accused of killing Mitchell. In November 2015, Hart plead not guilty and claimed he was acting out of self defense.

When asked how the two men were separated, Holt said according to witnesses it was Hart who pulled Rowe away from the argument inside the apartment.

After the state rested, the defense called its first witness to the stand, Davante Mitchell, who said he saw the shooting.