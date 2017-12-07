Restaurant set to open in January hiring now

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A new restaurant coming to Columbus is looking for help.

Metro Dinner will be opening its doors in mid-January.

The restaurant is a diner offering classic comfort food with flair. It will feature dishes from scratch, award-winning presentations, unique recipes and imaginative twists on old classics.

They are now hiring more than 100 Columbus-area residents. Applications are being accepted for servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff.

If you would like to apply, you can complete an online application HERE.