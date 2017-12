LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange-Troup County Homeless Coalition announced that they will open a warming center for the potential for winter weather.

The coalition says the warming center will be opening Thursday night at 150 East Lukken Industrial Drive.

They also say depending on the weather conditions, the warming center could be opened through Tuesday.

The Homeless Coalition is also looking for volunteers. If you want to volunteer you are asked to contact Mike Wilson at 706-333-7973.