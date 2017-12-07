Director refutes Trump on FBI’s reputation

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump pauses as the media departs after he spoke in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a meeting with Republican congressional leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the FBI’s reputation is in “tatters.” But agency director Christopher Wray says, “My experience has been that our reputation is quite good.”

Wray is defending the nation’s top law enforcement agency against Trump’s attacks. He’s testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, where Democrats and Republicans are pushing him to respond to the president’s criticism.

Wray said FBI employees “are big boys and girls.”

He says, “We understand that we will take criticism from all corners, and we are accustomed to that.” He says the agency he’s led for just four months has the respect of its partners in state and local law enforcement, in the intelligence community, and in the communities it serves.

