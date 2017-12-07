Bystander shoots man attacking deputy in Georgia

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a bystander shot a man who was attacking a deputy who had just given him a ride to a gas station.

News outlets report Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said 52-year-old Sgt. Randy Harkness gave a courtesy ride to 30-year-old Justin Alan Foster on Tuesday, and tried to give him some money when Foster began striking him and trying to grab his gun.

Johnson said a woman got out of her car and began firing at Foster, who ran into another parking lot and assaulted an elderly woman. Bystanders subdued him until officers arrived.

Harkness and the elderly woman were treated and released. Foster was shot at least once and was brought to a hospital.

Johnson says Foster faces 14 charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.