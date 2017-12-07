Army probes how soldier was injured in live fire training

Associated Press Published:

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army is investigating how a soldier was critically injured during “live fire” training at Fort Stewart.

Officials at the Army post in southeast Georgia said in a news release that the soldier was hospitalized in critical condition after being injured Wednesday night as soldiers fired weapons using real ammunition.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said the soldier is assigned to the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division. He declined Thursday to say how the injury happened or provide other details, citing the open Army investigation.

Fort Stewart is roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah. It is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

