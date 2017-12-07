Alabama official asks Google to remove Jones ad

Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s secretary of state is asking Google to remove an advertisement by a group supporting Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones.

Republican Secretary of State John Merrill’s office says the ad wrongly implies votes in the upcoming election will be made public.

Merrill says Google has removed the ad, but a Google representative couldn’t immediately be reached for confirmation.

The ad was placed by a group called Highway 31, where a spokesman says they’re working with Google to keep the ad running through Election Day. He denies the ad is misleading.

A narrator in the ad says votes are public record and claims “your community” will know if you don’t stop Republican Roy Moore, who’s accused of sexual misconduct.

Moore denies allegations he molested teen girls decades ago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s