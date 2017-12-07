Alabama official asks Google to remove Jones ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s secretary of state is asking Google to remove an advertisement by a group supporting Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones.

Republican Secretary of State John Merrill’s office says the ad wrongly implies votes in the upcoming election will be made public.

Merrill says Google has removed the ad, but a Google representative couldn’t immediately be reached for confirmation.

The ad was placed by a group called Highway 31, where a spokesman says they’re working with Google to keep the ad running through Election Day. He denies the ad is misleading.

A narrator in the ad says votes are public record and claims “your community” will know if you don’t stop Republican Roy Moore, who’s accused of sexual misconduct.

Moore denies allegations he molested teen girls decades ago.