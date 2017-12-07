Alabama Democrat Jones: Franken should resign

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones says Sen. Al Franken should resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving women.

Jones said Wednesday that sexual harassment isn’t a partisan issue, and people in Congress shouldn’t be treated differently than others.

He said Franken should quit for the good of the country and his own constituents.

Jones’ comments came in response to a reporter’s question following an appearance with campaign volunteers in Birmingham.

Jones has said he believes the women who have accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago. Moore denies doing anything wrong.