Alabama Democrat Jones: Franken should resign

Associated Press Published:
Al Franken
In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones says Sen. Al Franken should resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving women.

Jones said Wednesday that sexual harassment isn’t a partisan issue, and people in Congress shouldn’t be treated differently than others.

He said Franken should quit for the good of the country and his own constituents.

Jones’ comments came in response to a reporter’s question following an appearance with campaign volunteers in Birmingham.

Jones has said he believes the women who have accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago. Moore denies doing anything wrong.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s